Gerald A. Aldrich passed away peacefully at home with his family in Geneva, N.Y., on April 25, 2021, at the age of 76.
Jerry was born in Canton, N.Y. He graduated from Canton Agricultural and Technical Institute and worked at Corning Glass Works prior to serving in the U.S. Army as a medic.
Jerry spent much of his life operating a dairy farm in Canton. He worked hard from sun up to sun down, and always liked that you could see results at the end of each day. (He was a master at tinkering, which may have contributed to the long days.) When the cows got to be too much, he could be heard muttering, “Bald headed underwear!” a phrase that still makes his grandchildren giggle. In his later years, he struggled with dementia, although he never forgot about needing a good hot meal for supper. Some of his ‘forever’ memories included rabbit hunting with his brothers, making maple syrup, and spending time on the riverbank with his family. He sure loved tearing up the dance floor at weddings and events.
Jerry is survived by his sons Brian, Alvah and Shannon along with their spouses and five grandchildren, who will forever dance around the house in his memory. He is also survived by his wife of 30 years, Judy Aldrich; sisters Jean Thorbahn and Pauline (Wes) Snyder; brothers Dale (Barb) Aldrich and Jon (Joan) Aldrich; and was preceded in death by his parents, Alvah and Ethel Aldrich, and his brother, Loren.
Many overjoyed, tail wagging pups surely greeted him at the gates of Heaven.
There will not be a service. Please help make a difference by donating to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York chapter in his honor, 401 W. Division St., P.O. Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218 or visit www.alz.org/centralnewyork.
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.