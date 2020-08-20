MASSENA – Gerald A. “Butch” Matteo, 82, a longtime resident of Windsor Road, passed away Wednesday evening, August 12, 2020 at University of Vermont Heath Network at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Butch was born on June 18, 1938 in Massena, the son of the late Liebro and Edith (DeRushia) Matteo. He was a 1956 graduate of Massena Central School and attended Clarkson University before entering the US Army Reserves. A marriage to Verna (Matteo) Deshaies later ended in divorce.
In 1961, he entered the New York State Police Academy proudly serving until his retirement in 1988 as a Zone Sergeant with Troop B, stationed in Massena. He was communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and longtime member of the Massena Elks Lodge where was a Past Exulted Ruler. He was a proud member of the Italian-American Club and as a trumpeter was instrumental in the formation of “The Stardusters” with his fellow musicians. He also enjoyed motorcycles and model airplanes.
Butch is survived by his children, Steven A. Matteo of Massena and Karen E. (Todd) Ashley of Dryden, New York; his grandson, Colyn Michael Ashley of Dryden; his sister, Charlene Hazelton of Massena; and several nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will be no calling hours. A service celebrating his life will be held at the convenience of his family in the spring of 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
