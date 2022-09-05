Gerald A. Storey

On September 3, 2022, Our Lord called Gerald (Jerry) home. He was born January 9, 1941, to Burton and Beatrice Storey in Potsdam New York. He attended Watertown schools and enlisted in the US Navy where he served from 1960-1968. He married the love of his life, Loretta Anne Antonelli on June 15th, 1963, in Lowville New York. Gerald served in the US Navy assigned to the aircrew VP-21 as an Aviation Mechanic then promoted to Aircraft Captain in 1966. He served in several missions to include the Cuban Missile Crisis and Reconnaissance Recovery for the Mercury Faith 7 space program.
Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 9th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Sanford Corners Cemetery following the service.
Gerald worked for 26 years at Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation and retired as a hydro maintenance supervisor in 1995. In his retirement years he worked as a bus driver trainer for Indian River School District, Freeman Bus Corporation and Laidlaw.
Jerry spent much of his free time gardening, working on his home, fishing, traveling, listening to music, barbecuing, and spending time with friends and family. Jerry had a great sense of humor and was always trying to “get you” even in his later years at Samaritan Summit Village. He was an avid bird watcher and would raise baby robins that fell from their nest until they could fly on their own. He enjoyed wine making to share with friends and family.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Loretta, a son and daughter in law Allen (Jay) and Lisa, three grandchildren Aaron Storey (Sandra), Ryan Storey, Michelle Sochia (Matt), four great grandchildren, brother Wayne Storey and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents Burton and Beatrice, a son Jerry A., Sisters, Dorothy, Eileen, Helen and his brother Burt.
Online condolences can be made at www.reedbenoit.com
