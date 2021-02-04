Massena NY: Gerald “Che Che” Grenon, 90, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday January 31, 2021 at the Massena Hospital. Gerald was born September 16, 1930 in St. Anicent, Quebec to Albert Grenon and Emelia Girard. Gerald honorably served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was united in marriage with Yvonne Leduc and they shared 46 years together, loving each other all their days, until Yvonne’s death in 2003.
Prior to Gerald’s retirement he was employed as a foreman for the Village of Massena DPW. As a dad and grandfather, he loved to spend with his family at camp in St. Anicet, Quebec, and was known for his annual camp parties. Gerald was an avid outdoorsman and had a love for fishing, that he passed down to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He had a contagious personality that everyone loved and always had witty comebacks and punch lines and had an innate ability to put a smile on everyone’s face. Papa Che Che enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren to his fullest, always making his presence known at special events. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends at the VFW. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and AMVETS Post 4.
His survivors include longtime companion, Francine Brinkworth, of Cornwall, ON and his son, Gerard “Jerry” Grenon, of Massena. Gerald also leaves behind 5 grandchildren and their spouses, Martin and Magdalena Lonkey, of Marcy, Matthew and Samantha Lonkey, of Massena, Gerard “Jay” Grenon and his companion Melinda Rodriguez, Nicolas and Michelle Grenon & Noell-Rose Grenon and her companion Gus Simard. Gerald also leaves behind 5 great grandchildren, Graci Lonkey, Nathan Barcomb, Gavin Lonkey, Connor Lonkey, & Hannah Lonkey. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews
The family would like to offer their heartfelt appreciation to all family and friends that have reached out during this difficult time.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gerald’s calling hours on Monday from 10:30am to 1:30pm with a Funeral Mass following at 2:00 pm at the Church of the Sacred Heart. The burial will held in the spring at Calvary Cemetery in Massena, NY and will include military honors being rendered by the AMVETS and/or VFW.
Arrangements are being handled by Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St., Massena, N.Y. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Massena, N.Y. Online Memories and Condolences can be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, contributios in Che Che’s name may be made to the AMVETS Post 4, Rifle Squad, 12 Andrews St. Massena, NY 13662.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.