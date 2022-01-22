CARTHAGE- Gerald Duane “Jerry” Bray, 76, of Emjay Way died peacefully early Friday morning January 21, 2022, at his home under the care of his wife, Paulette. He was born on November 27, 1945, in Watertown, New York to the late Basil Lehmon. & Arloine Louise “Peg” (Patterson) Bray. Gerald attended Carthage High School and later went on to serve in the United States Air Force from February 14, 1963, to February 14, 1969.
Jerry was employed for D.L. Reed spent most of his career as a truck driver and diesel mechanic in Carthage and his most recent job before retiring as a lumber mill deliverer for Yosemite Builders in Merced, California.
He Volunteered at “Elizabethton Senior Citizens” since 2009. He was a member of the Carthage Conservative Mennonite Church, Carthage, NY. A lifelong member of the Bassett- Baxter American Legion Post -789. Foster parent for over twenty years. Hobbies include fishing, hunting, boating, and volunteering at the S.C. with some of his friends. He was most known for his caring nature and always helping those in need.
He married Paulette Doris Perfetto on March 19, 1982.
Jerry is survived by his wife Paulette of 40 years, Carthage; several children, Mary Lou Widrick, Lowville; Gerald “Jerry” D. Bray Jr., Lowville; Martin L. Bray, SC; Christopher Bray, TN; Amanda Bray, TN; Anthony Bray, TN; and Andrew Walters, TN; and several siblings, Marlene Cutler, SC; Bernard Bray SC; and Richard Smith, TN; along with 14-grandchildren and 9-great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, with Rev. Dave Haldeman, officiating at the Carthage Mennonite Church located at 20295 County Rd. 45 Carthage, NY 13619. A Graveside Service with burial will be in Sand Hill Cemetery, Natural Bridge. Visitation will be held at the Carthage Mennonite Church on Tuesday afternoon from 12:00pm – 2:00 pm.
He is predeceased by several siblings: Marge Shepard, Edna Burda, Marilyn Matice, Bonnie Hardy, Glenn Smith, William Smith, and Barbara Bray.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences in his memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.