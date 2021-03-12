Gerald F. O’Leary, 92, of Watertown passed away Thursday morning, March 11, 2021, at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.
Gerald was born in the town of New Bremen on October 19, 1928, son of Bartholemew and Florence E. Murphy O’Leary. The family moved to Watertown in 1944 and he was a 1947 graduate of Watertown High School. In his early years he delivered telegrams. In September 1951 he began his career as a male aide at the Jefferson County Home, retiring in 1991 after forty years of service to the home. Gerald was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and very much enjoyed walking around the city.
Gerald is survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. His two sisters, Beatrice Weldon and Marian Howard, predeceased him.
Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Tuesday, March 16, from 9 - 10 AM, a prayer service at 10:30 AM, and followed by the funeral mass celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 11 AM. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.
Donations in Gerald’s name may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 320 W. Lynde St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
