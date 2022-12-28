The funeral service for Gerald F. Porter of 36853 Clayton Center Road, Clayton will be at noon on Saturday, December 31, 2022 in the chapel of TLC Funeral Home, Inc. There will be a calling hour prior to the funeral service from 11:00 a.m. til noon at the funeral home. Internment will be in the spring in Brownville Cemetery. Mr. Porter died December 23, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital.
He was born on December 31, 1944 in Watertown, New York the son of Gerald Haas and Merlene Gaines Porter. He graduated Indian River High School. Mr. Porter married Dayle Hays on August 20, 1983 in Dexter, New York. Mr. Porter served in the United States Army Reserves and the United States Naval Reserves for 20 years and was honorably discharged. He worked for several businesses including M and G Convoy, Providence Gas and retired from National Grid in 2010. He also worked for Northrup Motors in Watertown and Kiddles Motors in Clayton.
Mr. Porter enjoyed hunting, spending time with his grandchildren, dancing with his wife, Dayle, camping and traveling to Alaska, Georgia and Florida. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association. Surviving is his wife Dayle, his three children Mrs. Robert (Tina) McCarthy of Canastota, NY, Mrs. Pasquale (Tammy) Musone of Syracuse and his son Theodore Porter of Syracuse, his three stepchildren Dean and Bethany Van Etten of Augusta, GA, Brian and Corinne Gilchrist of Warwick, Rhode Island, and Brett Manning of West Warwick, Rhode Island, his brothers and sisters in law Leroy and Barbara Porter of Copenhagen and Thomas and Bonnie Porter of Brownville, and his sister Rosaline Martin of Tavares, FL. Mr. Porter is also survived by his eight grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and several neices and nephews.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
