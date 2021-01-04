Gerald “Gary” Joseph Wright, 84, of Massena, New York, died at 12:15 pm Friday, January 1, 2021 at his Son’s house in Roanoke, IN.
Gerald “Gary” was born on April 30, 1936 in Potsdam, New York, the son of Joseph Wright and Joyce Wright. He attended Potsdam Central School in NY. He married the love of his life Edith Tredo on March 1, 1958 in Massena, NY. He retired from Frenchies Chevrolet as the Body Shop Manager after 30 plus years of service. He was a founder of the Massena NY Olde Car Club. He was passionate about cars, especially his pride and joy 1967 Cadillac DeVille he would take to car shows. His collection of trophies shows off his talent. His love of restoring cars lead him to restoring old fashion gas pumps. His family time was very important to him.
Survivors include his Son, Mark Lee (Vicki) Wright of Roanoke, IN; Granddaughter, Chelsey Wright of Roanoke, IN; Grandson, Zachary (Tommie Jo Villnave) Wright of Huntington, IN; Great-Granddaughter, Lena King of Roanoke, IN; Great Granddaughter, Harper Wright of Huntington, IN; Special Family Member/ Caretaker, Linda Tredo of Chasemills, NY; . He is preceded in death by his Father, Joseph Wright, Mother, Joyce Wright, Wife, Edith Wright.
Graveside service will be held in the spring.
Preferred memorials to the Parkview Hospice of Fort Wayne and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley of New York, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN, 46750.
