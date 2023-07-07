Gerald J. “Peter” Phelps, 95, a resident of Oaks at Alpharetta, Alpharetta, GA, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, GA. Peter was born October 27, 1927 in Watertown, NY, the youngest of six children of Ross B. Phelps and Gertrude J. Stephens Phelps and was raised in Henderson, NY. Peter graduated from Henderson Central School in 1944 and from Colgate University in Hamilton, NY, in 1949 with a BA degree. At Colgate, he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. From 1946-1947, he served in the United States Army. Following graduation from Colgate, he was employed as a Credit Analyst at Dun and Bradstreet and as a Commercial Loan and Credit Manager at First National Bank in Binghamton, NY. From 1957 to 1962, he served as Vice-President of the Lewis County Trust Company, following which he became Comptroller at J.P. Lewis Company in Beaver Falls, NY. He later worked for Boise Cascade Company in Keene, NH, as Division Banking and Credit Manager until his retirement. Before graduating from Colgate, Peter married Jean M. Burns from Lowville, NY. In 1957, the couple moved to Lowville, where they raised seven children. They later relocated to their dream lake house at Chase Lake in Glenfield NY. In Lowville, Peter was a Member of Masonic Lodge -134, served as Boy Scout leader and councilman, and was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church where he served on the Vestry and sang in the choir. For many years, he served as Director, Treasurer, and President of Turin Highlands Country Club in Turin, NY. His marriage to Jean M. Burns ended in divorce. After retirement, Peter lived with his second wife, Marie Foster Phelps, at the Swiss Golf and Tennis Club, Winter Haven, FL; in Tellico Village, Loudon County, TN; and in Simpsonville, SC. He served as President of the Homeowners Association at Swiss Golf and Tennis Club for five years and as President of the Florida Federation of Manufactured Homeowners. In Tennessee, Peter volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, the Good Shepherd Center, and was an active member of the Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church. After Marie’s passing in 2021, Peter moved to Oaks at Alpharetta to be near his family. Peter never met a piece of wood he could not turn into a useful project or a beautiful toy. He was most proud of his extraordinary woodshop and his involvement with a group who annually made hundreds of wooden toys to donate to local children at Christmas. He enjoyed golf, archery, singing, gardening, woodworking, and good food and drink. While he traveled extensively and lived in many places, his spirit will always remain in the Adirondacks, where he spent many happy days. Peter was predeceased by his wife, Marie, and four of his siblings. He is survived by his sister, Natalie Phelps Tenant, of Chapel Hill, NC; his children Katherine Noonkester of Concord, NH, Priscilla Phelps of Washington, DC, Ross Phelps of Glenfield, NY, Peter Phelps of Portland, OR, Frank Phelps (Susan) of Enoch, UT, William (Woody) Phelps (Susan) of Alpharetta, GA, and Robert Phelps of San Antonio, TX, and their children; Marie’s children Dennis, Jan, and Kathy and their children; and beloved nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Gerald J. “Peter” Phelps
October 27, 1927 - June 14, 2023
