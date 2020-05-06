Gerald “Jerry” Frances Briggs, 71, Adams, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home.
Born on December 31, 1948 in Lowville, NY to Arthur and Inez (Davis) Briggs. Jerry grew up on the family dairy farm in Lorraine, NY and graduated high school from Adams/Adams Center School in 1967.
He then, furthered his education studying at MVCC and then at Watertown School of Commerce for business, where he met his future wife Carol Fink. In 1971 Jerry married his wife Carol Ann Fink in Utica, NY, where they resided for many years.
In December 1972, they welcomed their daughter Sara Lynn. Jerry and his wife Carol loved to entertain and hosted many dinner parties at their home. They loved to travel, going to Atlantic City to see shows and play at the casinos there along with going on cruises
Jerry retired from Metropolitan Life located in Utica in 2003. Along with his talent for gourmet cooking and making tasty confections, Jerry had a knack for interior decorating making any space glamorous and ritzy. In the early 2000’s Gerald moved to Buffalo, NY where he was surrounded by a small circle of the best-of-friends a guy could have. He enjoyed camping, going to the movies and house parties with his friends. Gerald was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening. Above all, he was a proud poppa of his grandchildren.
Gerald is survived by his daughter Sara and Kerry Redmond, grandchildren Hannah, Aidan and Amanda, Indian Trail, NC; his mother Inez Briggs, Sandy Creek; brother Thomas and Barbra, Sandy Creek; sister in-law Elaine, Williamstown; brother Neil and Alice, Camden; sister Penny and Jon Britton, Adams. Along with several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his wife Carol Briggs, his father Arthur Briggs and brother James.
A future date will be planned for a celebration of Gerald’s life.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Condolences can be made online at www.carpenterstoodley.com
