Gerald K. “Jerry” Allen, 79, Sackets Harbor and Okeechobee, Fl, passed away early Friday morning, April 29th, 2022 at his home in Sackets with his family by his bedside.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 3 pm – 6 pm on Saturday, May 7th, 2022 at the Caprara Center, 1291 Faichney Dr., Watertown. All are welcome to attend.
Jerry is survived by his wife Debbie; two sons and daughters-in-law Rex and Christine, Sackets, Kim and Jennifer, Florida; his daughter and son-in-law Lorie and Bill Lewis, Clayton; grandchildren Jeremy (Tia) Allen, Watertown, Jordon (Lindsey) Allen, Cameron Allen, Ryan Allen, all of Sackets, Ashley (Jeremiah) Arvidson, Pueblo, CO, Samantha (Jeff) Robbins, Sackets, Courtney (Tim) Johnston, Utica, Zachary (Emilee) Allen and Jillian Allen, both of Sackets; great grandchildren Harper and Bella Robbins, Elena, Greyson, Carter, Reagan Allen and Sophia Johnston; a brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Linda Allen, Glens Falls, Saratoga; nieces and nephews; a sister in law, Cindy Allen, Fort Ann, NY. He was predeceased by a brother Charles Allen.
Jerry was born on the family farm in Copenhagen on June 6, 1942, a son to Clifford and Ethel Simmons Allen. He worked for Prudential Insurance Company for 35 years retiring as sales manager at the Watertown office.
He owned and operated Allen’s Campgrounds on Rt 3, Sackets Harbor with his family for many years until retiring. He lived for and loved playing traditional country music, playing guitar and vocals in several country bands over the years to include the “Nashville Voice”, and had operated a recording studio for many years.
Jerry married Linda M. Shettleton on December 3rd, 1961. Linda passed November 5th, 2015. He married Debbie Zulberti on October 9th, 2021.
Jerry was an avid and active outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had spent 35 winters in Okeechobee, Florida.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Walker Cancer treatment Center c/o Samaritan Medical Center, 830 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601 or online at Give Today at www.samaritanhealth.com.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.reedbenoit.com.
