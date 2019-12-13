SYRACUSE-Gerald M. Garvin, 66, of James St, Syracuse, passed away on Thursday December 12th, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.
Gerald “Mike” Garvin was born on February 19th, 1953 to Gerald P. and Ruth (Stevens) Garvin.
He was an accomplished varsity wrestler in high school and took immense pride in the accomplishments of hisfive sons, both on the mat and in life.
Mike was a 1971 graduate of Copenhagen Central School and attended the State University of New York Agricultural and Technical College at Canton. He served in the United States Military,active from 1975 to 1978 and military reserves until 1983. He was followed by son Michael who is a Green Beret.
Mike grew up as a farmer and was vital in running and managing the family dairy farm.
He honed his carpentry skills during the 801 housing boom in the early 1980’s; he passed this knowledge on to all of his sons, many becoming respected General Contractors.
Friends will remember Mike as a wrestler, drummer and carpenter witha knack for fixing anything.
His Sons remember himfor always fielding their calls (no matter the time of day), helping them navigate the complexities of life with his unique common sense, problem solving approach to anything they threw at him.
He spent his later years as a full time volunteer at the Syracuse Veterans Hospital, and was awarded for dedicating over 4,000 hours of service.
Mike is survived byhis children: Isaac (Danielle) Garvin, Port Orange, FL; Gerald D. (Tricia) Garvin, Adams Center;Michael (Elina) Garvin, Saratoga Springs; Aaron Garvin, Copenhagen; Ryan Garvin, Arlington, VA; and his grandchildren: Julia, Colin, Kaitlyn, Aaron, Gianna, Melania, Andrew, Emily.
Mike is predeceased by his brother Leo “Pat” Garvin and parents, Ruth and Gerald Garvin.
Mike passed with his sons by his side.
There will be calling hours at Cleveland Funeral Home 404 Sherman St. Watertown, NY on Tuesday December 17th from 4pm-7pm. A Funeral Service will take place at Holy Family Church 129 Winthrop St. Watertown, on Wednesday December 18th at 11am, with a burial at Glenwood Cemetery immediately following.
Donations can be made to the VA Medical Center Syracuse, NY on Mike’s Behalf.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
