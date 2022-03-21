GOUVERNEUR – Gerald M. Hewitt, Sr., age 81, passed away on March 19, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Calling hours will be held at the Gouverneur Community Center on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with his funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow in the Columbarium of East Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com
