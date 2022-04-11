Gerald P. Frank, 86, of Calcium, NY, passed away peacefully April 9, 2022 at his home where he was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and surrounded by his loving family.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Lucille H. Frank, Calcium; three children, Timothy P. (Connie) Frank, Odessa, NY, Linda L. (Richard) Frank Turner, Evans Mills, NY, Stephen D. (Lisa) Frank, Tully, NY; 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a sister, Constance I. Jakubowski, Brownville.
Calling hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.
A Funeral Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13th at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Black River.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Sanford Corners Cemetery.
Online condolence may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.