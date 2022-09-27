Gerald “Pete” F. Petrie, 90, formerly of Adams Center, died Monday evening September 26, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY. A graveside service will be 11:00 am Friday September 30, in the Brookside Cemetery, Watertown, with Rev. Robert Decker officiating. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.
Born August 10, 1932 in Lowville, NY, son of Lynn R. and Ethel (Monroe) Petrie. Following his graduation from Adams Center High School in 1954, he entered into the United Sates Army, where he served in the Korean War. Pete was honorably discharged in 1956.
He married Carolyn Simmons April 19, 1954 at Saint Cecilia’s Church, Adams, with Rev. Ross Garnsey officiating. The couple lived in Adams Center all their married life. Mrs. Petrie died January 1, 1996.
Pete was a manager for several years at the Grand Union Grocery Store, then later at the Big M, both located in Adams. He also drove truck for various local trucking companies and he and his wife owned Pete’s Red Restaurant in Adams Center from 1971-1979.
He is survived by three sons Kenneth (Jane) Petrie, Wilbur by the Sea, FL, Lynn (Rhonda) Petrie, Dexter, Todd (Karen) Petrie, North Syracuse; three daughters Deborah (William) Elliott, Henderson, Jacqueline Ladue, Adams, Patricia Petrie, Lyons Falls; twelve grandchildren; twenty Great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by two brothers George and Bernard Petrie; one sister Irene Nellis; and a son in law Richard Ladue.
Pete was a member of the Watertown Elks Club, Watertown and Adams American Legion and the Watertown and Adams VFW.
Donations in his memory may be made to the South Jefferson VFW Post 5344, 3 VFW Drive, Adams, NY 13605 or America Legion Don Round Post 586, 10 South Main Street, Adams, NY 13605.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
