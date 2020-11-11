Brasher Falls: Gerald R. Michaud, age 85, peacefully passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg. Per Gerald’s wishes there will be no public calling hours and a graveside service will be held in Winthrop Cemetery at a later date.
Gerald was born on April 26, 1935 in Louisville, NY, the son of Joseph and Dorina (LaVack) Michaud Sr. He attended school in Norfolk. Gerald helped run the family farm in Norfolk, and later joined the Army in 1955, where he was a truck driver in San Antonio, TX during his two years in the service. Returning home, Gerald lived in Norfolk and worked with his Dad trucking and moving gravel and top soil which he later owned and operated for 58 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting.
He is survived by three daughters, Donna and husband Ronald Page of Winthrop, Tina Cockayne and companion Denny Hillard of Deland, FL, Deanna and husband Randy Page of Potsdam; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; three sisters, Eleanor Rishe of IN, Lorraine Brothers of FL and Betty Peck of AZ., a brother, Wayne Michaud of TN as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Michaud Jr. and a sister, Isabelle Kelly.
The family of Gerald are very thankful to Nathaniel and Connie and the LBSH staff for their support that allowed Dad to live independently for as long as possible and reconnect with old friends and make new friends over the past two years. Also, a thank you to the United Helpers Riverledge staff for their care during the past 30 days. Dad loved the food, the Physical Therapists and the Care Providers. A heartfelt thank you goes to the Claxton-Hepburn team who allowed us to fulfill his final wishes. Because of their compassion we were able to spend his last hours together. They took the time to thank him for his Military Service and recognize how hard working he was in operating the gravel pit into his 80th year.
Arrangements are under the care of direction of Phillips Memorial Home, in Massena. Online condolences may be share with the family at www. PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.