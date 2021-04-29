Gerald W. Scee (Jerry), 87, formerly of Watertown, passed away peacefully at his home in Somers Point, New Jersey on April 22, 2021 after a brief illness.
He was born Nov. 29, 1933 in Watertown, the son of Carl and Evelyn Hogaboom Scee . The family resided in Dexter, New York and he attended Hounsfield Central School.
A marriage to Beverly Guyette ended in divorce Jerry worked for the City of Watertown Police Dept and for Jefferson County as a deputy sheriff. He owned and operated a used car lot on LeRay Street for many years. He moved to New Jersey in 1980 and worked in security from 1980-1984 at Ceasars Palace, and became security supervisor in 1984. In 1986 he became a dealer until 1990. He then moved to Las Vegas for a year and returned to Somers Point , New Jersey, becoming superintendent of Point Gardens for 25 years, retiring in 2018. He loved working on cars, taking long drives and playing cards at the casinos.
He is survived by his companion of 42 year, Lorraine Lawrence , his brother Robert, two sisters, Donna Buckland and Peggy Sepko. Surviving are his children Patti Brow, Cindy Lachenauer, Laura (John) Patraukas and .Deanna Lawrence, his grandchildren: Jason (Heather) West, Sarah (Steve) Burke, Jamie (Mike) Jesmer, Laura Lachenauer , Nicki (Eli) Elisandro , Bobbi Netto, Zachary Palese, Hannah Palese , along with 8 great grandchildren and several neices and nephews. Jerry was predeceased by his parents Carl and Evelyn, 3 brothers: Richard, Allen Burl, and Vincent, 4 sisters: Mary Anderson, Myrtle Vanase, Shirley Steinke and Cheryl Scee. He is also predeceased by his daughter, Judy Netto and beloved son-in- law David Lachenauer.
He was deeply loved by his family and will be forever missed. There are no services or calling hours. A memorial service will be held at the families convenience.
Anyone wishing to make a donation can be made to a charity of their choice in his name or to Compassionate Care Hospice 1201 New Road Suite 13 Linwood, New Jersey 08221.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
