All services for Geraldine F. George will be private and in the Summer of 2021. Mrs. George died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse on December 22, 2020. She was 80. Among her survivors are her children Karen Gustafson of Watertown, Mrs. Milton (Catherine) Shampine of Carthage, Clinton George of Watertown, Mrs. Martin (Sally) Dufrene of Natural Bridge and Robert and Mary Tifft Mono of Watertown. She is also survived by a brother and sister in law Edwin and Priscilla Lawton of Carthage and a sister and brother in law Mrs. Gary (Lillian) Fayette of Gouverneur, NY. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, inc.
