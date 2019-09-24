Geraldine M. Coffin, 90, of Main Street, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Summit Senior Village, Watertown, NY, where she had been a resident for the past year.
Born on January 24, 1929 in Tupper Lake, NY, she was a daughter of Paul and Ida Carter Villeneuve. She graduated from high school in Utica, NY, after her parents moved from Tupper Lake. After graduation, she attended business school in Utica, NY.
While working in a movie theater in Utica, she met a young soldier named Lambert A. Coffin and the couple married on May 1, 1948 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Antwerp, NY, moving to Antwerp where they have since resided.
In the early 1960’s, the couple purchased a gas station from Ray Crowner on Rt. 11 and operated Coffin’s Exxon for 21 years. In the mid 1980’s, Geraldine worked as a Kindergarten Aide for Indian River Central Schools, retiring in the early 1990’s.
She was a member of the Antwerp American Legion Auxiliary, Oxbow Historical Society, Antwerp Senior Citizens and a former member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and St. Michael’s Altar & Rosary Society.
Geraldine enjoyed knitting, gardening, flowers, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Lambert; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Sheryl A. and Gary Haller, Theresa, NY, Bev and John Fullington, Central Square, NY and Gina Taylor, Antwerp, NY; grandchildren, Scott LaLonde, Kelly Melfi (Rick), Shannon Fullington (Eric), Adam LaLonde (Allesha), Meghan Fullington, Jay Fullington (Ashley), Sarah Taylor; 9 great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Putman, FL.
Her parents, two sons-in-law, Kenneth Taylor, Michael LaLonde, three brothers, Leon, Stanley and Raymond Villeneuve all died previously.
Memorial Services will be 3 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, 38422 NYS Rt. 37, Theresa, NY with Rev. Christopher Looby, officiating. A Celebration of Life will be at the Antwerp American Legion following services.
Calling hours will be from 1-3 pm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Volunteer Transportation Center, 24658 NYS Rt. 37, Watertown, NY 13601 or to the Samaritan Summit Senior Village – Activity Fund, 22691 Campus Drive, Watertown, NY 13601 or to the Antwerp American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Unit 916, PO Box 98, Antwerp, NY 13608.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
