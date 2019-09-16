Geraldine Woods, 94, of DeKalb, died on September 16, 2019, at LaPoint Adult Home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. Calling hours will be Friday, September 20, 12- 2 PM, at the funeral home, funeral service at 2 PM, Pastor John Frary officiating, burial to follow in East DeKalb Cemetery, DeKalb Junction. Gerry is survived by her brother Eugene (Barbara) Coller, DeKalb Junction, sister in law Joyce Coller, Potsdam, brother in laws, Donald Cook, Hermon, Arthur Woods, Gouverneur, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother F. Lucius Coller, and her sister, Lula Mae Cook. Geraldine was born on September 13, 1925, in Russell, NY, the daughter of the late Floyd L and Wava Caswell Coller. She married John T. Woods on August 25, 1945 in Canton, the Reverend Alfred Coffey officiating, he died on May 8, 2011. She worked in the Hermon DeKalb Central School cafeteria for 30 years retiring in 1989. Gerry lived alone and loved mowing her own lawn until June when her health began to decline. She enjoyed word puzzle books, playing cards, making quilts and afghans. Anyone who stopped by around 4 o’clock would be invited to join her in her daily cocktail. Her nieces and nephews fondly remember the week spent with her and Uncle John each summer where they were spoiled royally. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, DeKalb Junction United Methodist Church or the DeKalb Junction Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
