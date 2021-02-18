Gerard Besaw

Gerard “Jerry” Besaw passed away in the early morning of February 4th from complications related to COVID.
Jerry was a graduate of the State University of New York at Albany, receiving a Masters’ Degree in Accounting.
He worked for IBM as a financial analyst for 37 years, retiring in 2002. More recently he has been a long-term serving board member for Village on the Green community. He is survived by his partner in life and true love Debra Clayton; sister, Cynthia Behlen; children, Marlene Besaw, Laura Besaw, and Julian Adams; grandchildren, Brock Adams, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends.
A spring graveside service will be held in Immaculate Heart Cemetery, Churubusco and announced at a later date.
Local arrangements are with the Chateaugay Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.