LOWVILLE - Gertrude A. McDonald, 93, died unexpectedly Saturday afternoon November 16, 2019 at University Hospital, Syracuse. Gertrude was residing at the East Road Adult Home.
Mrs. McDonald was born on March 15, 1926 in Barnes Corners the daughter of the late George Vern and Dorothy L. (Spencer) Hodkinson. Gert graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1944. She married Addison L. McDonald on May 14, 1946 at St. Peter & Paul’s Catholic Church in New Boston with Rev. Dennis Lynch officiating. She and Addison made their home on Church Street. He died on August 27, 2000.
Gertrude is survived by her three children, George “Bruce” (Patricia) McDonald; Charlotte M. (Joseph) Beagle; and Dorothy E. (Scott) Goutermout; three grandsons, Benjamin J. (Pamela) Beagle; Michael G. Beagle; and Aaron M. (Amanda) Goutermout; her five great grandchildren, Connor, Abigael, Logan, Liam, and Lincoln; her two sisters, Catherine Collins and Betty Turner; her brother, Kenneth Hodkinson; her sister-in-law, Shirley McDonald; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her siblings, Donald G. and Louis W. Hodkinson, Margaret Chambers, Monica Smith, and Robert in infancy.
During her years in the Thousand Islands Girl Scout Council she led Troop 12. She was given the Marion Award from the Ogdensburg Diocese for outstanding work in carrying out the spiritual phase of Girl Scouting. In 2003 she became one of the first selected as, Women of Distinction and Year Award by the Girl Scout Council in Lowville.
She was a communicant of St. Peter’s Parish and a member of Rosary Altar Society and the Catholic Youth Council, volunteer and monitor at St. Peter’s School, Lowville Cub Scout den mother, life member of Lewis County Memorial Post -6912 V.F.W. Auxiliary, St. Peter and Paul’s Cemetery Board and Lowville’s Save Our Statue committee responsible for the restoration of the G.A.R. Soldiers’ and Sailors’ monument.
A funeral Mass will be said on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Lowville Rural Cemetery. There are no calling hours. The family would like to invite everyone to the V.F.W. for a luncheon following the funeral Mass.
Memorials in Gertrude’s name may be made to: Restoration of St. Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, New Boston, C/O St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 9790 State Route 26, Copenhagen, NY 13626
Messages of sympathy may be shared with the family online at: www.sundquistfh.com
