Gertrude Audrey “Trudy” Chatelle, 94, died January 21, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband Burt L. “Bud” Chatelle, whom she married in 1948.
Trudy was born on June 9, 1926 in Syracuse, graduating from Convent School in 1944 then St. Elizabeth College of Nursing in Utica in 1947. Trudy was a Registered Nurse in Potsdam, first at Charlebois Nursing Home and then at Canton-Potsdam Hospital for 30 years, retiring in 1994. Moving back to the Syracuse area in 1994, she was a communicant of St. Augustine parish in Baldwinsville and a member of Beaver Lake Nature Center. She volunteered at the Baldwinsville Thrifty Shopper, and contributed to the Syracuse Rescue Mission.
Trudy was an avid family traveler, always with a keen eye toward educational, historical, and natural history opportunities that could benefit her five growing boys. After retirement, she enjoyed wintering in Florida, with trips with friends to Louisiana, Texas, and Costa Rica.
She is survived by her 5 sons: Stephen of Potsdam, NY; David of Lockport, IL; John of Bridgeport, NY; James (Sara) of Rochester, NY; and Mark (Anjali) of Ocean City, MD. Trudy will also be missed by granddaughters Rachel Patterson and Rebekah Mattern residing in Rochester and grandson Andrew Chatelle of Southaven, MS; as well as three great grandchildren; and a brother Peter (Linda) Malmendier of Walker Valley, NY.
Funeral services will be private. Please make any memorial contributions to the Syracuse Rescue Mission. Online condolences, www.shepardsonfh.com.
