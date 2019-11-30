Gertrude H. Smith, 89, Watertown, widow of Robert K. Smith, passed away Friday November 29th at the Samaritan Summit Village.
The funeral will be 10 am Tuesday, December 3rd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday, December 2nd from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
She is survived by four sons and their wives, Steven and Judy, Watertown, Scott and Melanie, Pillar Point, Shawn and LuAnn, Watertown, Stacey and Jill, Pillar Point; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert, a grandson, Jason Edward Smith, 2 brothers Edward and Lawrence “Bud” McDonald, 2 sisters Betty Boulio and Frances Sheitz.
Gert was born November 21st, 1930 at the family home on the Woodbattle Road, New Boston, a daughter to George and Mary Anne “Minnie” O’Neil McDonald. She graduated from Copenhagen Central School. She worked in retail all her working years as assistant managers or managers with Fishman’s, Century Housewares, Boardmans, The Present Company, and Pfaltzfraff, retiring as a bookkeeper from Standard Auto, all of Watertown.
Gert enjoyed spending many summers with family and friends at her cottage at Guffins Bay, Lake Ontario.
Gertrude’s family would like to give special thanks to the 3rd floor staff in the Skilled Nursing Unit at Samaritan Summit Village.
Gertrude married Robert K. Smith June 28th, 1952 in Copenhagen. Mr. Smith passed away June 15th, 1997.
Gert was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and a member of the Copenhagen American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Memorial contributions may be made to www.donatelife.net.
Online remembrances may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
