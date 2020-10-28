Lowville – Gertrude LaQuay, 93, formerly of Mechanic St. Port Leyden, passed away on October 27, 2020 at Lewis County Extended Care Facility, Lowville.
Gertrude was born on September 26, 1927 in Utica, a daughter of Walter and Martha Bevan. She completed her education at Whitesboro High School, graduating with the Class of 1945. On January 10, 1948, Gertrude was united in marriage with Norman Rocker, shortly thereafter the couple moved to Port Leyden, where they raised their family. Mr. Rocker passed away in 1960. She was then married to Roswell LaQuay who also predeceased her.
For many years Gertrude was employed for Lewis County Office for the Aging as the meal site supervisor at McManus Hotel, Lyons Falls, retiring from that position in 2002. Gertrude enjoyed crocheting and knitting in her spare time.
Gertrude is survived by her sons: Edward Rocker, Norwich, NY, Timothy Rocker, Tallahassee, FL, and Thomas Rocker, Garden City, Michigan; one granddaughter, Kristen Rocker, Garden City, MI; two great grandchildren, Kiyan and Bennett. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jennifer Rocker and by a brother Edward Bevan in 2000.
Private graveside services will be held in Port Leyden Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Her arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. Boonville.
For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneral home.com
