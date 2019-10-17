A Memorial Service for Gertrude M. Collins, 93, of Lisbon NY will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at the River Myst Winery at a date and time to be announced. Mrs. Collins died on Tuesday evening, October 15, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Sarasota, in Sarasota Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.
Gertrude M. Collins was born on January 23, 1926, in Ogdensburg, NY she was the daughter of the Late Joseph and Marie ( LaFlair) Richards. Mrs. Collins attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. On November 1, 1945, she married Clarence Collins, their marriage would end in divorce, On June 30th, 1962 she married Lauriston LaMay. Following the death of Lauriston, she would later be reunited with Clarence in 1992. She worked for ACCO Brands, Cleveland Container, Ogdensburg Silk Mill, Randall Skirt Factory, she continued her career with 35 years as a family Caretaker in her homes in Waddington and in Ogdensburg. She was a member of the Claxton Hepburn Auxiliary for many years. Gertrude enjoyed and will be remembered by many for her healthy, home-cooked meals from “Gert’s Kitchen”. Her passions also were searching for treasures in garage sales, playing cards with friends, reading and she was an avid knitter.
Gertrude is survived by her sons; C. Joseph Collins and his wife Diane of Lake Placid, NY, Gordon Collins and his wife Jean of Florida and Randy LaMay and his wife Denise of Lisbon. She is survived by her grandchildren; Travis (Kristin) Collins, Mathew (Shelby) Collins, Andrew Collins, Tiffany Collins, Joshua (Becky) LaMay, Jordan (Kristin) LaMay and Jessica LaMary. Six great-grandchildren also survive her; Claire, Paige, Lily, Cassidy, and Aiden Collins and Derrick and Chloe LaMay. Her siblings Dorothy Strader and William (Sheila) Richards also survive her.
She was predeceased by her daughter Sheila Collins and her husbands Clarence James Collins and Lauriston LaMay.
Donations in Gertrude’s memory may be made to the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Auxillary 214 King St. Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.
