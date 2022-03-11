The funeral for Gertrude M. Ives of 170 Conger Avenue, Watertown (formerly of 714 Franklin Street) will be Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Noon in the chapel of TLC Funeral Home, Inc. There will be a calling hour from 11 - Noon prior to the funeral. Internment will be in Brookside Cemetery in the Spring and will be private. Mrs. Ives died at the Ellis Farm Hospice House. She was 98.
She was born in Watertown, New York on April 3, 1923 the daughter of William and Verna Dillabaugh Bruckert. Mrs. Ives attended School at Adams Center High and Watertown High School.
She married Arthur J. Ives in 1939 at the First Methodist Church. He passed away April 16, 1966. On July 5, 1970 she married Homer M. Dorothy at the First Methodist Church. Mr. Dorothy died November 30, 1973. A long term relationship to Bob Holden also ended in his passing.
Mrs. Ives and her family owned and operated the Ives Farm on Rices Rd. until the barn burned in 1959. She then moved her family to the Fields Farm in the town of Hounsfield until she retired in 1973 to which she then moved to her Franklin Street Home where she cared for her mother, Verna and her disabled brother, Joey until their passing.
Mrs. Ives also worked for Calavos of California where she packed dates and was a seamstress in Adams for Crescent Corsettes. Mrs. Ives was a communicant of Asbury United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and bowling but will be most remembered for caring for neighborhood children that she fostered throughout her life to ensure they graduated from high school. Mrs. Ives donated her time to many civic organizations including the VFW, American Legion Ladies Auxillary, She was a notary public for many years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Hospice at Ellis Farm 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, New York 13601.
Surviving are her son and daughter in law, Gerald and JoAnn Ives of Watertown, her two sisters Phyllis Pierce of Sackets Harbor, JoAnn Cook of Pennelville, NY, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She is also survived by several cousins.
She is predeceased by her three sons, Arthur Ives, Jr. John Ives, Sr., Louis Ives, her two brothers Joseph and William Bruckert and her two sisters Sally Bohanan and Roslyn Cedar.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
