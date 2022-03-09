Skip to main content
Gertrude M. Ives

Gertrude M. Ives

La Patra

Gertrude M. Ives of 170 Conger Avenue Watertown formerly of 714 Frankin Street, Watertown died at the Ellis Farm Hospice House on March 8, 2022. She was 98. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc. and are incomplete.

