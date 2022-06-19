WATERTOWN – UPDATE: Gertrude “Trudy” (Hess) Hunkins’ Memorial Service (6/18/1943 – 3/4/2022) -- There will be a short graveside memorial service for Trudy on Saturday, June 25th at 11:00 AM at the Lakeside Cemetery in Sackets Harbor, NY. She loved flowers of all kinds…bring a few to commemorate her vibrant, successful life as a daughter to Ruth & Gerald, sister to Gary, and mother to Thad and Jonathan.
Gertrude “Trudy” M. Hunkins (née Hess), 78, died peacefully on March 4, 2022, in her apartment at Ives Hill while talking to family and cuddling her beloved cat, Patches.
Trudy was born June 18, 1943, and was a native of Sackets Harbor, graduating from Sackets Harbor Central School in 1961. After graduation, she moved to Rochester, NY, where she worked for Kodak and met her husband, David Hunkins. After the wedding, she moved to Connecticut where she gave birth to her 2 sons, Thad and Jonathan. After a subsequent move to Minnesota, homesickness for the NY North Country drove the decision to move back where they settled in Norwood, NY, and raised their two sons with love, family traditions, and the world’s best chocolate chip cookies.
As an empty nester in the late 80’s, she built her dream home on Lake Ontario in Sackets Harbor on the Hess family estate where she operated as a Real Estate Agent and proud grandma. “Nana” eventually claimed five total grandchildren–Mark, Gregory, Cadence, Sarah, and Lydian all of whom she was immensely proud of. She down-sized in the mid 2000’s with a divorce and a move to a townhouse on the Ives golf course in Watertown, NY. In 2019 she moved again to an independent living apartment at Ives Hill right around the corner where she eventually passed.
Trudy happily tolerated camping to exercise her love of fishing. In her later years, she traded camping for traveling, a life-long interest. She was a superior bridge player and taught classes in Norwood for years. An avid reader with a particular penchant for the mystery genre, she was fundamental in establishing the new library on Morton St. in Norwood. Trudy’s other passion was animals of all kinds, especially cats and horses–the former being life-long, continual, and loving companions to her, and the latter being a hobby she shared with her granddaughter Cadence, whom Trudy funded equestrian lessons for from an early age. Finally, Trudy loved jokes and shared them widely on every medium in existence during her entire life–still existent Xerox handouts, faxes, snail mail, e-mail, and social media. She was a Facebook Ninja where she enjoyed connecting with her many cohorts and sharing her passions for family, animals, humor, and the USA.
Most importantly, Trudy taught her sons the earthly pre-eminence of Family undergirded by Christianity and its attendant values. This trait continues to inform all her progeny. Trudy is survived by her younger brother Gary, both sons, and all 5 grandchildren.
