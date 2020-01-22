Oneonta: Gilbert “Gil” Malerk, 93, formerly of Sidney and Carthage, NY passed away on January 20, 2020. He was born in Rochester, N.Y. on May 19, 1926. Gil was a WWII and Korean War veteran serving his country from 1944 to 1954. Gil was a Seabee in the Navy, deployed throughout the Pacific during WWII. He earned the Pacific Theater Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon, Victory Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon and the National Defense Service Medal.
Gil earned a BS in Education at the University of Rochester and a Masters Degree in Guidance from Syracuse University. Gil married Joan Everhart on August 8, 1953. They had two children, Don and Lynne (Dionne). He has four grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
After the Navy, Gil and Joan settled in Carthage beginning his 34-year career in education. His career included teaching, counseling, culminating as the Director of Guidance for Carthage Central HS. Gil volunteered throughout his life, including Carthage Area Rescue Squad, Snow Ridge Ski Patrol, Boy Scouts, church and hospital boards in Carthage and Sidney. He was member of the Rotary Club of Sidney, Sacred Heart Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Sidney Elks Lodge and the Sidney Golf and Country Club. He remained physically active skiing, golfing with a daily exercise routine.
Gil is survived by his son Don (Mary Pat) and daughter Lynne Dionne (Mike), as well as four grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wives Joan (Everhart) and Carole (Higbie).
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Gil’s name to the Rotary Club of Sidney PO Box 317 Sidney, NY 13838 or a charity of choice.
Friends may call from 1-3 PM Sunday, January 26, 2020 at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel 21 Main St. Sidney.
At Gil’s request there will not be a funeral service.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.landersfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel Sidney, NY.
