Gilbert LaLonde, 79, Adams passed away on Friday, November 22nd in the emergency room at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Gilbert was born on March 30, 1940 a son to Westman and Amelia LaLonde. After he graduated from Clayton High School in 1957 Gilbert went on to SUNY Potsdam graduating in 1961 with his Bachelor’s degree, later his Master’s degree in Education.
He married Sherrill Werneth February 25, 1970 and taught science for 35 years at Belleville Union Academy and later Belleville Henderson Central School, retiring in 1996.
Gilbert enjoyed bowling, golf and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Sherrill, Adams; brothers, Steve and Timothy, sister Lucinda and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he is predeceased by 2 sisters, Sue Ellen Carpenter, Jeanne Allen and brother David.
Per his wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Inc.
