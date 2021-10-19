Russell- Gilbert Leland “Gibby” Guyette, 69, of County Route 24, Russell, died at the home of Cheryl Guyette in the Town of Pierrepont on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 after a courageous battle with ALS.
A graveside memorial service will be held Monday, October 25, 2021 at 11:30 AM in Fairview Cemetery, Canton with refreshments to follow in the cemetery chapel. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements.
Among his survivors are a son, Jeremy and a brother, Ike and dear friend Cheryl.
Memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of one’s choice or to Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
