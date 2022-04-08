Gilbert Richard Schugart, 76, a winter resident of Ellenton, FL, died on March 29 with his companion, Carolyn Bridenstine, and son, Richard, at his side. Gilbert developed sepsis and died a couple of days later.
At 27, Gilbert was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease (PKD). In November 1984, he received a life-saving kidney transplant. Gilbert survived on that kidney right up until his death, far surpassing the 15-to-20-year average lifespan of a transplanted kidney. However, he lived the last 40 years of his life with neuropathy in his legs below his knees and had numerous surgeries due in part to taking immunosuppressant drugs after receiving the transplant.
Born June 24, 1945, in Queens, NY, a son of Gilbert S. and Eleanore P. Schugart, he was a 1963 graduate of Valley Stream North High School, Franklin Square, NY. He received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education mathematics in 1968 and a master’s degree in 1973 from SUNY Potsdam. He married Ann Elizabeth Carney on August 17, 1968, at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, Deferiet, NY.
After college graduation, Gilbert was a mathematics teacher at Norwood-Norfolk Central School for two years with his wife, Ann. In 1970, he left high school teaching to become a computer science teacher at SUNY Canton from 1970 until his retirement in May 2000.
Gilbert enjoyed traveling, model trains, golfing, boating, fishing, and scuba diving. He bought a motor home so that he could travel with his family on summer vacations while on dialysis before the transplant. Gilbert was active for many years in the Norwood Model Railroad Club. He played in Men’s and Couple’s Golf Leagues at Meadowbrook Golf Course, Winthrop, NY, and the Potsdam Town & Country Club. While wintering in Ellenton, Gilbert was active in the Colony Cove Boat Club and enjoyed fishing in the Manatee River and at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Carolyn’s son, Brian, introduced Gilbert to scuba diving, which he enjoyed for a number of years during his retirement.
Surviving besides his companion are a son, Richard, Nashville, TN; and a sister, Jean, Eastport, ME. Gilbert was pre-deceased by his parents and wife.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, May 14, at the First United Methodist Church of Watertown.
Arrangements are with the Good Earth Crematory, Bradenton, FL. Donations may be made to the PKD Foundation, the “only organization in the U.S. solely dedicated to finding treatments and a cure for polycystic kidney disease and to improving the lives of those that it affects,” according to the Foundation website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.