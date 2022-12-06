Gisele Marie Reynolds, age 60, of Cranberry Twp., answered God’s call home, and left our earth peacefully with her son by her side on December 3, 2022.
Born in Gouverneur, NY, and raised in Edwards, NY, she was the daughter of Richard Rushlo and the late Doris Given Rushlo. Gisele lived and raised her son in Massena, NY, and relocated to Liverpool, NY, and most recently to Cranberry Township, PA.
Gisele cherished her family and friends and was a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She lived her life with kindness, selflessness, compassion, and love. Gisele could often be found crafting, gardening, and cooking, with her granddaughters by her side. She loved the simple things in life, the companionship of a pet, the warmth of the sun, the comfort of home and conversation and company of friends and family. Her memory will carry on with all those she touched.
Gisele leaves behind to cherish her memory her father, Richard Rushlo; her son, Jeff Reynolds; her grandchildren, Reagan Marie and Charlie Ann; her siblings, Michael Dean, Marc Alan & wife Jan S., and Michele Robillard; nieces and nephews, Michael Richard, Matthew David, Marcus Wayne (wife, Kassandra L.), Morgan Mary, Kate Gina, and Emma Lynn; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her mother, Gisele is reunited with her sister, the late Gina Rushlo, who was tragically killed in 1996.
“Weep not for me though I have gone into that gentle night. Grieve if you will, but not for long upon my soul’s sweet flight. I am at peace, my soul’s at rest. There is no need for tears, for with your love I was so blessed for all those many years. There is no pain, I suffer not. The fear is now all gone. Put now these things out of your thoughts. In your memory I live on. Remember not my fight for breath, remember not the strife. Please do not dwell upon my death, but celebrate my life.” (‘Weep Not for Me,’ Unknown Author).
A remembrance ceremony will be planned and held in Massena in spring of 2023. Donations may be made in Gisele’s memory to the Gina Lynn Rushlo Memorial Scholarship, Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 130 Wisconsin Ave./ P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
