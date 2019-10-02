STAR LAKE — Giselle (Jill) Stotzer Beck-Green, 55, passed away early Sunday morning, September 29, 2019, at Saint Elizabeth’s hospital in Utica New York due to complications of a fall. Arrangements have been entrusted to North Country Cremation Service, Chaumont.
Jill was a long-time member of the Star Lake fire department and EMS and Schenectady New York. She taught Catechism at Saint Hubert’s for many years. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse in Star Lake and Schenectady New York. Jill enjoyed dancing, crocheting, and traveling in her younger years. She always enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She liked going on family cruises to the Caribbean, concerts, and festivals.
Jill is predeceased by her son Matthew Beck in 2009. She is survived by her father and mother, Fred and Theresa Stotzer, her three sons; Marc & Courtney Beck of Evans Mills NY, Andrew and Brittany Beck of Gouverneur NY, and Jaden Green of Newton Falls NY along with her five grandchildren Andrew, Makayla, Mattie, Landon, and Lidia with many cousins and lifelong friends.
Arrangements have been made for Saturday, October 5, 2019 and Saint Hubert’s Church in Star Lake NY. Please join us in gathering for the remembrance of Jill Beck-Green’s viewing from 12-1:30. The funeral mass will begin at 2 pm. With burial to follow at Saint Hubert’s Cemetery on state route 3 Star Lake NY. Online Condolences may be made at www.NorthCountryCremationService.com
