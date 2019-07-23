Gladyce Mary Brenon Farney, 85, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 due to a second battle with cancer. She was able to defeat the disease 56 years ago.
Gladyce was born on February 6, 1934 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Preston J. and Ellen (Dillon) Brenon Sr. and raised on the family farm. She attended Riverbank Squashole Country School, graduated from Carthage High School and the Watertown School of Commerce. After her education she worked for W.W. Conde Hardware and later J. P. Lewis as a purchasing agent. She married Vincent R. Farney on June 5, 1954 and together they co-founded Farney Lumber Co. in 1958 which is now Farney’s Home and Building Center. After family and friends, Farney’s Inc. was the biggest part of her life. Gladyce and Vincent’s individual skills complimented each other. Her business, purchasing and hardware skills combined with Vincent’s construction and work force skills helped Farney’s Inc. grow. Together their construction business built 200 homes, numerous dairy barns, churches, restaurants and commercial buildings. This developed into the retail home center now. Gladyce cherished the countless customers and business associates. She thought the staff of Farney’s Inc. as family. She will be deeply missed.
Recently Gladyce and Vincent were recognized for their contribution to the Lumber& Hardware Industry. In 2015 they received Estwing’s Golden Hammer Award for more than 50 years in the Hardware Industry. In 2017, they both together received the Industry Excellence Award from Northern New York Lumber Dealers Association.
Gladyce enjoyed spending time at their second home at Brantingham Lake entertaining family and friends. She loved and enjoyed boating on the St. Lawrence River, needlepoint and buying classic jewelry at auctions, repairing and repurposing damaged pieces.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Vincent R. Farney, son: Reginald A. Farney and his companion Dawn Lenci, a grandson, Brenon W. Farney and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents, her sisters, Ellen Zehr, Doris Crane and Florence Rowe and a brother, Preston Brenon Jr. A brother Charles and a sister Sarah passed together in their youth from scarlet fever. A special thank you to her best friend, Rosey Mooney of 40 years for her tireless assistance the last few months.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, July 26 at St. James Catholic Church, Carthage with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Croghan.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 25 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons St., P.O. Box 7, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
