POTSDAM — GLADYS B. BROWN, 83, a longtime resident of Potsdam and native of Adams Center, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton.
There will be no services, burial will be in Union Cemetery, Adams Center at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
A complete obituary will appear at a later date.
