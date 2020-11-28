Gladys E. Graham, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, November 25th at Samartan Summit Village. She was 91 years old.
Per her wishes her body was donated to the SUNY Upstate Anatomical Gift Porgram. Services will be held privately at the convenience of her family.
Born May 24, 1929 in Depauville, Gladys was a daughter of Clayton and Hazel (Gordanier) Eigabroadt. She graduated from Clayton High School and work as the manager of Fort Drum’s personnel operations until her retirement.
On May 20, 1950 she married Edward Graham. Mr. Graham passed away March 18, 1997.
Gladys enjoyed camping, sewing, playing the piano, fishing, crossword puzzles, classical music, and spending time with family & friends. She also enjoyed dancing with her late husband, Edward.
She is survived by her daughter, Melanie Mattice of Dexter; her grandchildren, Jason White of Dexter, Ashley Mattice (fiancée Matthew Netto) of LaFargeville, Andy Mattice, Jr. of Dexter; and her great-grandson, Carson White of Oswego. Also surviving is her beloved cat, Freckles.
Besides her husband Gladys is predeceased by a great-granddaughter, Kennedy White, and her four siblings, Marvel, Pauline “Polly”, Ferne, Earl.
Donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons Street, E. Syracuse, New York 13057.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
