Gladys M. Koleski 92, of Camden, NY and formerly Panther Lake, NY passed away on Monday February 3, 2020 at the Oneida HealthCare Extended Care Facility where she had been a resident since November. Gladys was born May 1, 1927 in Panther Lake, NY a daughter of William & Julia Woolworth Myers and was a graduate of Camden High School. On November 8, 1947 she married Matthew Koleski in St. John’s Church, Camden, NY. A homemaker and housekeeper for most of her life, Gladys also worked at William’s Personal Stationary and Camden Wire Company. Mr. Koleski passed away December 30, 1992.
Surviving are a daughter, Vallarie & Gary McNeil, Cleveland, NY, two sons, Dan & Kim Koleski, Camden, NY and Jeff Koleski, Shawnee, OK. Nine grandchildren; Laurie & Dave Martin, Carmen & Dee Stagnitti, Suzanne & Shawn Dauber, Melissa McNeil & Kyle Bangs, Lisa & Mike Hale, Leslie & Dan Bates, Nicholas & Stacie Koleski, Alyssa and Braden Koleski, 13 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, a sister, Alma & Jerad Johnson, Bernhard’s Bay, NY , four sister in laws, Helen Frankow, Rome, NY, Anna Mele, Whitesboro, NY, Sophie Reeves, Rome, NY, Patty & Al Moretti, Herkimer, NY, and many nieces & nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Gladys’s caregivers; Julie, Buffy, Eola, Kristie, Kelly and Chris along with the Fourth Floor staff at Oneida HeathCare ECF.
Funeral services will be held 10:00am Friday from LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, NY. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Camden, NY. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 2- 4:00 and 6-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home, 109 Main Street. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Camden Wesleyan Church Senior Lunch Program. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com
