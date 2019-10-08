POTSDAM – Gladys R. Brown, 92, a longtime resident of Potsdam and native of Adams Center, passed away September 26, 2019 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Heath Care Center in Canton, where she had been a resident since June 2004.
Gladys was born June 15, 1927 in Adams Center, the daughter of the late Edward F. and Edna (Chrysler) Reynolds. She was a 1945 graduate of Adams Center High School and attended Watertown School of Commerce. On August 9, 1947, she married Austin A. Brown in Adams Center. Austin predeceased her on June 26, 1986.
She started her working career in 1945 when she worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield. After her marriage, she moved to Potsdam, where she started working at Potsdam College Business College as a secretary, retiring in 1975. While living in Adams, she was a member of the Adams Center Baptist Church and attended the Potsdam Baptist Church while living in Potsdam.
She is survived by her longtime caregiver, Donna McGill of Parishville.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Lloyd Reynolds.
There will be no calling hours or funeral services. Gladys will be interred with her husband, Austin in a private ceremony in Adams Center Union Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where memories and condolences may be made at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.