Gladys V. Fullerton Sacci, 91, formerly of Copenhagen, NY, and Lake Alfred, FL, passed away in the early morning of April 4th at Balfour Cherrywood Village in Louisville, CO, where she had been a resident.
Born September 29, 1928, in the town of Rutland, NY, she was the only daughter of five children of the late Henry S. and Mabel A. (Sargent) VanNess. She graduated from Copenhagen Central School in 1944, and then from the Watertown School of Commerce. Gladys was extremely proud of earning her associate’s degree from Jefferson Community College in 1976 and her bachelor’s degree from Empire State College through SUNY Albany in 1988.
She was a school district business manager for 49 years, first at Copenhagen Central, then Carthage Central School. Many times, you could see a light on in her office while she burned the midnight oil accomplishing her many duties.
Gladys traveled extensively, visiting 49 of 50 states and 5 of 7 continents, and shared her travels with the Argonaut Club in Copenhagen, NY. As a member of the United Community Church in Carthage, NY, she loved singing in the church choir. Other passions included music, dancing, going to shows and movies, playing board and card games, and especially trying her luck at the casino.
After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and moved to Colorado in 2015 to be closer to them.
She was preceded in death by her four brothers and two former husbands: George A. Fullerton, the father of her children, to whom she was married for 47 years, and Frank J. Sacci to whom she was married for eight years. Both husbands were well-known area musicians.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen (Joseph) Malacalza, Oceanside, CA, a son, Jon Fullerton, Athens, GA, two granddaughters, Diana (Adib) Malacalza and Lia (Brian) Buchanan, and two great-granddaughters, Isabella and Tahirih.
A private family celebration of Gladys’ life is tentatively planned for this summer in Colorado. To honor Gladys’ life, please consider a donation to one or all of the following:
*Balfour Cherrywood Village, 282 McCaslin Blvd., Louisville, CO 80027
*Dignity Hospice 400 E. 84th Ave. Suite W202, Thornton, CO 80229
*A charity of your choice.
