SOUTH COLTON – Glen F. Thomas, 84, a longtime resident of State Highway 56, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior and was reunited with his wife Marion on November 19, 2019, just 24 days after her passing on October 26, 2019.
Glen was born January 29, 1935 in the family home in Pierrepont, to the late Roy and Kathryn “Kitty” (Dorothy) Thomas. He graduated from Colton-Pierrepont High School and later from Canton Agricultural and Technical College with a degree in Agriculture. He served for two years in the US Army, spending 18 months in Germany. After returning home, he married the love of his life, Marion Swift, on January 1, 1960 at St. Patrick’s Church Rectory in Colton making this coming January 1st their 60th anniversary.
He had a great love for farming and started a hobby farm in South Colton with Marion on the Swift family farm, Marion’s childhood home. Some of his loves included his Belgium work horses where all in town could enjoy winter sleigh rides thru the beautiful woods, selling some of “the best sweet corn in the North Country” as often reported on local radio stations. He excelled in the syrup business ‘Sunday Rock Maple’ starting with the old fashion buckets, and wood burning pans. Soon he went to tubing, and oil burners, with reverse osmosis some of the newest technology at the time. He was very active on the St Lawrence County Maple Syrup Producers Board. Glen worked for Niagara Mohawk for 33 years, retiring as a Traveling Hydro Power Operator. He was also a lifetime volunteer fireman, belonging to fire departments in Fine, Norwood, and South Colton. He was a rescue diver for the Colton Fire Department. In addition to fire service, Glen was very active within his community serving several years on the Town of Colton Planning Board and the St. Lawrence County Solid Waste Board. He had a lifelong passion for hunting and was a longtime member of the Bruner Hill Hunting Club, as well as being a longtime member of the High Falls Masonic Lodge in Colton. It was often said that Glen would ‘give the shirt off his back for a stranger’. He loved to sing and was gifted with a beautiful voice.
Glen is survived by his children and their spouses, Brian and Catherine Thomas of South Colton; Robin and Martin Avery of South Colton; and Chris and Catherine Thomas of Dryden; his beloved grandchildren, Zebulun, Ethan, Hannah, Jennifer, Molly, Ira, Silas, Libby, Eli, Tanya, Larissa, Matthew, Joshua, David, Mark, Nicholas, Bruce, Steven, Alison, Carrie, and Mason; and several great grandchildren.
He is also survived by his brothers and their wives, Orin B. and Bonnie Thomas of Pierrepont and Bing and Betsy Thomas of Louisville; his sisters and their husbands, Ann and Don Grant of Hermon and Kay and Bob O’Brian of Lowville; his sister-in-laws, Bernice Thomas of Colton and Barbara Thomas of Pierrepont; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his beloved wife Marion, Glen was predeceased by his brothers, Allen, Joseph and Francis.
At his request, there will be no calling hours. A graveside ceremony with a Masonic service and military honors will be held November 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM in South Colton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations in his memory to South Colton Fire and Rescue.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
