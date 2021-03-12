Glen H. Hall, 50, of Canton died following a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Glen was born August 26, 1970 in Potsdam, a son of Paul Hall and Linda Wright Durgan. Glen graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School. From 1995 until 2002, Glen worked at the Losurdo Creamery in Heuvelton and from 2004 until 2011 he worked for the Massena Central School and St. Lawrence Centre Mall as a custodian.
Glen is survived by his mother, Linda Durgan; two siblings, Mark Hall and Darlene Weir; a niece, Brianna Hall and a nephew Nikolas Weir.
He is predeceased by his father, Paul Hall and by his maternal grandparents, Carlton and Sylvia Wright. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Glen H. Hall are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
