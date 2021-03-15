Glen Schwendy

Glen passed at home Tuesday, March 9. Born July 3, 1948, he was the son of Ted and Evelyn Schwendy and brother to Claire S. Flanigan, all who have pre-deceased him. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rolayne (Harvey) and daughters Erika and Lisl, son-in-law Matthew, and granddaughter Pepper.
After graduating from Carthage CS, he received an Associates Degree in Construction Technology from Delhi and then completed a Bachelors at Oswego State in Technology Education. For 31 years, he taught school in Richfield Springs and Whitesboro, his favorite courses being wood working and Computer Aided Design. He built many pieces of furniture, cabinetry, 3 boats, a canoe, and rebuilt our Rocket Class day-sailor. He enjoyed Fine Wood Working and Wooden Boat magazines, olde sailing novelists like Patrick O’Brian & Alex Kent, Star Trek, and Bible studies.
Glen joyfully retired to Oriental, N.C., leaving snow shoveling behind and began plating a vineyard. From 2011-2015, he mad ‘The Best Juice on the Neuse’ in his Neuse River Winery enterprise.
Remembrances may be made locally in Oriental, NC 28571; to PAWS P.O. Box 888; Fishes and Loaves, P.O. Box 771; or Teen Challenge (Christian based addiction rehab), at 33 Teen Challenge Road, Rehrersburg, PA, 19550; or to Wooden Boat School Scholarships, Brooklin, ME.
Arrangements may be near his birthdate in Oriental.
