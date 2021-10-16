Gouverneur - Glenda J. Raven, 71, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at her home.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 20th at 11:00 am at Hailesboro Cemetery with Fr. Jay Seymour, pastor of St. James Catholic Church, officiating. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Glenda was born on August 28, 1950 in Gouverneur, one of the ten children of Harold and Helen (Hughto) Raven.
She had been employed as a dispatcher for the Gouverneur Village Police Department up until her retirement and then at Nina’s Hotel for many years. Glenda enjoyed cooking, baking, and most of all, spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. They were her pride and joy along with her son. She was the glue that held her family together.
Glenda is survived by her son Christopher Raven, her grandchildren Elaina Raven and Christian Raven, her siblings Barbara Kalowski, Leanore Raven, Phillip Raven, and Kathleen Raven-Sloan, many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Harold and Helen, her brothers Donnie, Warren, and Timothy Raven, sisters Evelyn Cunningham and Margaret Tyler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.