Glenda Lee Bailey, 87, of Moore Haven, Florida passed away peacefully on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Hospice Hamrick Home of Okeechobee, FL surrounded by her family. She was born January 6, 1935, in Moira, New York to Reginald and Joyce Delosh. She married her sweetheart, LeRoy Bailey Jr., in January 1953 who preceded her in death in 2017.
Glenda attended Moira School and graduated in 1953. She met her future husband, LeRoy when they were only 13. In recent reminiscing about this time of her life, she shared more details about their paths crossing. There was a charity event for the 4-H group in which she and LeRoy both belonged. It was an auction promoting deluxe boxed lunches, of which one of them, Glenda was supposed to make. Instead, her mother, Joyce, made the lunch which consisted of a piece of fried chicken, an egg salad sandwich, a piece of cake, a cookie, and a piece of fruit. Glenda remembered these details from 70+ years ago! The box was lovingly decorated with hearts. During the auction, in direct competition with another young lad, LeRoy eventually bid ten dollars and won the box lunch date with Glenda. LeRoy made forty dollars a year to start the fire every morning at his one room schoolhouse. He made a big impression on her having spent twenty five percent of his earnings to have lunch with her. It was the beginning of a beautiful relationship. She married her beloved on January 20, 1953, and they were married for 64 great and love filled years. Together, they bought his parent’s dairy farm in 1954 and were successful dairy farmers until they sold it in 1996. They enjoyed their winters in Florida, summers in New York, and travelling in their RV until they officially retired full time to Florida.
Glenda’s life never had a dull moment raising five daughters and helping on the farm whenever and wherever needed. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who always had a positive outlook and tried to see the good in all people. She was an extremely hard worker, wonderful gardener, fantastic cook, avid reader, smart, funny, and could tell you what’s going on in the world from politics to entertainment news. She was simply the most wonderful, selfless, and unassuming anchor of her family. Her family will cherish her memories in our hearts and be comforted knowing she is back with the love of her life.
Glenda is survived by her brother, Gary Delosh (Cheryl) of Moira, NY, her sister Faye Hupe (Dennis) of Bloomville, NY; her five daughters, Terri Bailey of Christiana, PA, Patricia Vanderwalker (David) of Santa Clara, NY, Laura Whitworth of Plattsburgh, NY, Trudy Buhman of Lakewood, WA, and Jacqueline Bailey-Johnson (Jeff) of Olympia, WA; and her 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
We will have a graveside service for Glenda and LeRoy at Sandhill Cemetery on September 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with a gathering after at the St. Regis Falls Sportsman’s Club in St. Regis Falls, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee 411 SE 4th St, Okeechobee, FL 34974 (www.chaptershealth.org) or Hope Hospice 1201 Wings Way, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 (https://hopehospice.org).
