Glenda Sartwell of North Bangor, NY died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 10-11 AM in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Brushton, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11 AM. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Full obituary will be published next week. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Harris Funeral Home Railroad Ave., Roscoe, NY. 607-498-4929 for full obituary go to: www.Harris-FH.co
Glenda Sartwell
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.