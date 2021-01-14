Glenn A. Gardner, Jr., 45 of Rouses Point died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at his home.
Born on May 14, 1975 in Malone, NY, he was the son of Alfred and Mary (Tracy) Snyder. His mother predeceased him.
Glenn was a jack of all trades working in many different places. He owned and operated the construction company Gardner Enterprise in Westville for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cars, motorcycles and snowmobiling.
He is survived by two daughters, Kerstin and Trina Gardner, both of Malone; two granddaughters, Kaedance and Lena Duval of Malone; his father, Alfred Snyder of North Bangor; five brothers and sisters, Terry Snyder of Burke, Angela Rux of Kansas, Nicole Snyder of Ellenburg Depot, Jamie Snyder of Massena, Tiffany Snyder of Santa Clara; several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at St. Mary-Murphy-Wilcox Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. In accordance with current health restrictions, those in attendance are asked to observe the use of face coverings and social distancing.
Burial will take place at St. John Bosco Cemetery, Malone.
Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com
