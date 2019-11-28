STAR LAKE – Glenn Allen Tellier, age 65, of Star Lake, passed away at home on November 25, 2019 under the care of his wife and hospice.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Star Lake Fire Hall on Friday, December 6, 2019 beginning at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Donations in memory of Glenn may be made to the Clifton Fine Fire and Rescue or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
