LOWVILLE/FARMINGTON - Glenn L. Altmire, 88, of Farmington, NY, formerly of Lowville, died on Tuesday evening, August 30, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at F.F. Thompson Hospital, Canandaigua.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Helen; two daughters, Cindy and her husband John Harris of Bloomfield; Cathy Lyons and her fiancé Richard Conoyer of Pittsford; four grandchildren, Emily (Graham), Bryan (Nicole), Christopher, and McQuade; and two great grandsons, Henry and Nico; a sister, Betty LaDue (Keith Gary) of Castorland; a brother, Raymond Altmire of Rochester; a sister-in-law, Lila Altmire; and a brother-in-law, Bruce Schneider; nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a sister, Joyce Schneider; a brother, Richard Altmire; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Altmire.
Glenn was born on February 4, 1934 in Watson, NY, a son of the late Jesse and Elizabeth Anna Loson Altmire. He graduated from Beaver Falls High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. On November 29, 1958, he married Helen Dier at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Copenhagen with Rev. Earl Nichols officiating. Glenn worked for NYS Department of Transportation, Lowville, for 32 years, retiring in 1988, as supervisor.
He was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville. Glenn was a member of BPOE -1605, Lowville Lodge and was a hospice volunteer. He loved the outdoors, hunting & fishing, going to his camp in Belfort, and spending time at Crystal Lake. Glenn was an avid NY Yankees fan, enjoyed collecting coins & antiques. He enjoyed working around his yard in Lowville and always gave a kind wave.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home., Inc., Lowville, with Rev. Mr. Thomas Yousey officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in West Lowville Rural Cemetery. There are no calling hours. A gathering at Lewis County Marine Corps League Det. - 754, Farney Hall, NYS Route 12, Lowville, will immediately follow the graveside service, all are welcome. Contributions in memory of Glenn Altmire may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Central New York, 441 West Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com
